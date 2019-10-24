Elections 2018: Imran was favourite among male voters, Nawaz among females

ISLAMABAD: Which party impressed female voters the most in General Elections 2018? There is a perception that Imran Khan is the first choice of female voters but elections result has falsified this myth. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) emerged as the preferred party for female voters whereas PTI is favorite among male voters, analysis of General Election 2018 result shows.

Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) has analysed 79,493 polling stations’ Form-45. As per data, 35,988 out of total 79,493 polling stations were set up separately for male and female voters in the same electoral areas.

Fafen has analysed the result of these 35,988 polling stations to determine the voting choices of male and female voters.

It is difficult to access the voting preferences on combined (male & female) polling stations.

Therefore, to determine the voters’ electoral choices, Fafen has analysed the data of male and female polling stations established separately in the General Elections 2018.

As per Fafen data, PTI won 23,564 electoral areas of male polling stations across the country whereas it was declared winner at 19,771 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, the ruling party won 18,220 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations.

It is important to note here that an electoral area (census block) is the smallest unit/measurement of population and demarcated by the Pakistan Census Organisation (PCO). Census blocks are the building blocks of a polling scheme. Up to 250 households form one census block.

PML-N was declared winner in 14,455 electoral areas of male polling stations across the country and 17,020 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party also won 13,578 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations across the country. The result shows that N-league is popular party amongst women voters across the country. Although the ratio of votes is higher in Punjab as compared to other provinces but voting pattern was same as more women voted for PML-N than male voters, Fafen report shows.

As per Fafen report, Pakistan People’s Party has won 6,416 electoral areas of male polling stations and 8,748 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party has also won 6,030 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations across the country. The GE 2018 results reflect that PPP is a favourite party for female voters. Although the ratio of votes for PPP is higher in Sindh than the other provinces but the party is favourite for female voters in other provinces as well.

Party-wise women voting choices in provinces

Punjab: PTI remained a popular party among male voters in Punjab as it won 13,598 electoral areas of male polling stations and 11,003 electoral areas of female polling stations. Whereas the ruling PTI also won 10,402 electoral areas of combine (male and female) polling stations in Punjab.

PML-N remained a popular party among female voters in Punjab. The PML-N was declared winner in 13,792 electoral areas of male polling stations and 16,198 electoral areas of female polling stations. Whereas the party has also won 13,107 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in the province.

PPP has won 852 electoral areas of male polling stations and 1,349 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party also won 744 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Punjab.

Pakistan Muslim League was declared winner 749 electoral areas of male polling stations and 653 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, it also won 642 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Punjab. Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan won 302 electoral areas of male polling stations and 221 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, it also won at 133 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Punjab.

Sindh: PPP emerged as the most favourite party among women voters in Sindh. The party remained winner 5,222 electoral areas of male polling stations and 6,520 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, the party also won 5,026 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Sindh. PTI was declared winner in 1,678 electoral areas of male polling stations and 1,446 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, the ruling party also won 1,113 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Sindh. MQM-P has won 1,196 electoral areas of male polling stations and 998 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party also won 920 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Sindh.

GDA was declared winner 1,550 electoral areas of male polling stations and 1,040 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party also won 941 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Sindh.

PML-N was declared winner in 129 electoral areas of male polling stations and 98 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, it also won 81 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Sindh.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PTI remained the most popular party among male voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was declared winner 7,004 electoral areas of male polling stations and 6,136 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party also won 5,620 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PML-N won 445 electoral areas of male polling stations and 525 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, it was declared winner in 331 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in the province.

PPP won 196 electoral areas of male polling stations and 757 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, the party also won 166 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations. MMA was declared winner in 1,098 electoral areas of male polling stations and 1,030 electoral areas of female polling stations. The MMA also won 670 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations of the province. ANP won 552 electoral areas of male polling stations and 829 electoral areas of female polling stations. It also won 414 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations.

Balochistan: PTI was declared winner in 226 electoral areas of male polling stations and 234 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, the party was also declared winner in 161 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations of the province.

MMA won 430 electoral areas of male polling stations and 373 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, it also won 307 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Balochistan.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) won 346 electoral areas of male polling stations and 379 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, the party also won 291 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations of the province. Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party won 118 electoral areas of male polling stations and 147 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, the party also won 77 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations of the province.

Balochistan National Party won 93 electoral areas of male polling stations and 79 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party also won 67 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations of the province.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT): PTI emerged as the single largest party in ICT. It was declared in winner 1,058 electoral areas of male polling stations and 952 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party also won 924 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations of ICT.

PML-N won 52 electoral areas of male polling stations and 172 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party was also declared winner 44 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations.

PPP declared winner at 79 electoral areas of male polling stations and 61 electoral areas of female polling stations. It also won at 57 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations.

Party-wise women voting preferences in Urban and Rural Areas

Urban Areas: PTI is equally popular among male voters both in rural and urban areas whereas; party’s popularity among urban areas’ female voters is higher than the female voters in rural areas. The ruling party declared winner 11,821 electoral areas of male polling stations set up in urban areas. The party also won at 10,054 electoral areas of female polling stations in the urban areas and 9,371 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations. PML-N remained the popular party among female voters both in urban and rural areas. The voting preference for both male and female voters in rural and urban areas remained almost the same.

The PML-N won 7,631 electoral areas of male polling stations in the urban areas and 9,109 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, the party also won 7,270 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations.

PPP emerged as a popular party among women voters in both urban and rural areas. However, the ratio of popularity among women voters of rural areas is higher than the urban areas.

The PPP won 2,552 electoral areas of male polling stations in urban areas and 3,569 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, the party also won 2,385 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations.

Rural Areas: In rural areas, PTI won 11,743 electoral areas of male polling stations and 9,717 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party also won 8,849 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in the rural areas.

The PML-N won 6,824 electoral areas of male polling stations and 7,911 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party has also won 6,308 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations established in rural areas.

The PPP won 3,864 electoral area of male polling stations and 5,179 electoral areas of female polling stations in the rural areas. Similarly, the party also won 3,645 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations.