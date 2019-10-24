close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

South Punjab Karate today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Karate Federation in collaboration of Rotary Club Multan Modal Town is organising End Polio South Punjab Karate Championship on Thursday (October 24) at Multan.

Teams from Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Vehari will be participating in the championship.The championship will be held in individual kumite below 40kg, below 45kg, below 50kg, below 55kg, below 60kg, below 67kg, below 75kKg and above 75kg categories and individual kata. The championship will start at 9am and the closing ceremony will be held at 4pm.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports