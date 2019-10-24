South Punjab Karate today

LAHORE: Pakistan Karate Federation in collaboration of Rotary Club Multan Modal Town is organising End Polio South Punjab Karate Championship on Thursday (October 24) at Multan.

Teams from Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Vehari will be participating in the championship.The championship will be held in individual kumite below 40kg, below 45kg, below 50kg, below 55kg, below 60kg, below 67kg, below 75kKg and above 75kg categories and individual kata. The championship will start at 9am and the closing ceremony will be held at 4pm.