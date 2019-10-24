China says US ‘weaponizing’ visas after space event no show

BEIJING: The United States is “weaponizing” visas, having failed to grant them in time or at all for Chinese space officials for an international event in Washington, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two countries.

China and the United States are locked in a bitter trade dispute, which they are currently trying to resolve, and also have deep disagreements on many other areas, including human rights, the disputed South China Sea and Chinese-claimed Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said a Chinese delegation had wanted to take part in the ongoing International Astronautical Congress being held in Washington. China is an important participant in the congress and sends delegations every year, she added. China hosted the congress in 2013. Last year, it was held in Germany.