KEMU ex-VC Prof Saadiq Hussain’s book launched

LAHORE:A book launching ceremony of Prof Khwaja Saadiq Hussain was held at Library Hall of King Edward Medical University here on Wednesday.

A large number of faculty members of KEMU, deans and retired professors attended the ceremony. “Reflections” is an autobiography of legendary professor, renowned physicians and ex-principal of King Edward Medical University, Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain. The book has been written wonderfully keeping in view all aspects of art, literature and history.

Dr Tanveer-ul-Hassan Zubairi highlighted the salient features of the book. He said it is the first time in the history of medical profession all over the world that a doctor has written a book at the age of 93, which is itself a record and shall be forwarded for registration to The Guinness Book of World Records.

The host Vice Chancellor, King Edward Medical University, Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, in his address, said: “We are lucky students of King Edward Medical University who have been taught by Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain. He is very kind, able and respectful teacher and mentor of all of us.”

He said Prof Khwaja Saadiq Hussain is the living legend, most influential and widely respected doctor in the history of medical profession in the country. He said Prof Khwaja Saadiq Hussain is the teacher of teachers. He is the role model for all of us, he added and announced that this book shall be a part of the curriculum of MBBS students of KEMU. Prof Khalid Masud Gondal shared his Urdu poetry dedicated to Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain which was highly applauded by the audience.

The former principal and professor of Medicine, KEMC, Prof Mahmood Ali Malik expressed his views about the book and said it is a complete book covering all aspects of life of Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain. He also shared his working experience, as a student, as a teacher and as a human being with Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain. He said he first time met him in the East Medical Ward of Mayo Hospital when he was a third year student of MBBS. Since then he has been in constant contact with him which is a long time association of more than 50 years. He said Prof Khawaja Saadiq Husain is an excellent teacher, a competent doctor and a saintly figure.

Prof Zafar Ullah Khan, ex-VC KEMU, also shared his working experience as an associate professor of Medicine with Khwaja Saadiq. He said Khwaja Husain is a very beautiful and lovely person.

Prof Dr Khalida Tareen also expressed her views about the book and said Prof Khawaja Saadiq Husain is a very successful physician, a family man and a teacher. We should follow in his footsteps. She expressed her feelings in Urdu poetry dedicated to Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain.

Prof Akhtar Sohail Chughtai expressed his views about the book and appreciated it. He said: “We have learned from Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain to be honest kind towards patients and dedicated to the profession.” Dr Amjad Saqib, Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation, a philanthropist, said Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain is a lovely teacher, beautiful person and very intelligent doctor. We are proud of him. The book written by him has covered all aspects of human life, he said. Prof Javaid Akram, Vice Chancellor UHS, said: “Everything we have achieved in our professional life is because of Prof Khawaja Saadiq Husain. We are highly thankful to him for his all kindness, guidance and affection in our life.”

Writer, philosopher and columnist Orya Maqbool Jan shared his views about the book and the life of Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain. He paid tribute to Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain on writing such a comprehensive autobiography.

Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi, Register KEMU, thanked all the participants on behalf of the vice chancellor and faculty of KEMU for attending this memorable ceremony.