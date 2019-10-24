close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

PU symposium

Lahore

October 24, 2019

Punjab University's Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) organised an international symposium on "Halal accreditation: adding value to lifestyle and economic success" here Wednesday.

According to a press release in the inaugural session, Punjab Minister for Livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak was the chief guest. In his address, the minister said it was petty that Pakistan had very less share in global Halal market, despite we are the agriculture based country.

