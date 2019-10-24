Kartarpur Corridor to be gift for Sikhs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Wednesday Kartarpur Corridor would be a great gift for the Sikh community hopefully on the eve of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. In a statement, he said the corridor was expected to be opened to public on November 9 and it was a strong foundation laid down by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
