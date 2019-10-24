close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 24, 2019

Kartarpur Corridor to be gift for Sikhs

Lahore

A
APP
October 24, 2019

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Wednesday Kartarpur Corridor would be a great gift for the Sikh community hopefully on the eve of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. In a statement, he said the corridor was expected to be opened to public on November 9 and it was a strong foundation laid down by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore