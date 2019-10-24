Cop martyred in DI Khan clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A cop was martyred and another sustained injuries in a shoot-out with terrorists at Ramak village in Parova tehsil early Wednesday, official sources said.
They said that the officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were tipped off that Nisar Muavia and Ibrar Muavia, members Iqbal Khiara group, a notorious gang of outlaw, were present at their home at Ramak village.
The officials raided the house but the terrorists attacked them with gunfire and hand-grenades. As a result, Head Constable Noor Wali Shah embraced martyrdom while Constable Jehangir sustained injuries. The terrorists escaped.
