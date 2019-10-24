Mountain Dew’s fifth edition of Moto Extreme held in Lahore on all-time high

Lahore: the fifth edition of Dew Moto Extreme, Pakistan’s biggest stunt show left Lahore on an all-time high! Mountain Dew makes sure the event gets bigger and more extreme each year.

Last year we witnessed amazing bike stunts, and this time the action was amped up by bringing cars into the mix.The stunts of our favorite daredevils created a spectacle in the stadium and the audience went wild!

These Dew athletes performed unbelievable stunts through the night! There was Dallan Goldman, Fredrick Frog Bergren and Nick De Witt on FMX bikes. The audience was left in awe as they flew over the arena and pulled off mid-air somersaults, leaps and jumps!

A new Dew athlete, Stacey Lee May, the queen of car spinning was introduced to the audience at this event who hung out from the window while driving the car and it was still spinning! This was the first time that a female athlete was seen doing incredible stunts in Pakistan. It surely made us jump on the edge of our seats!

Then came in Mike Skelton and Jim McFarlane who created a tornado of smoke with drifting cars as the tires burnt the ground in circles! As if all that wasn’t enough, our host VJ Shehzad even became a human obstacle as the cars went around him and stopped right an inch away from him.****