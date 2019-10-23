Fazl should ask his own son to resign, says minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal Tuesday appreciated that the PTI government and Pakistan Army were on the same page after a long time for the welfare and prosperity of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said it was a positive image of country that under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the civil and military leadership stood together and united to improve the security situation of the country. He urged all the political leaders to brush aside their personal interests for progress and prosperity of the country and for Kashmir cause. The minister said the JUI-F’s chief would be held responsible for any chaotic situation arising out of protests, adding, it was not maturity to use the innocent students for political objectives. He asked Fazlur Rehman to refrain from taking any illegal action against the government; otherwise, he will not be able to control the situation. Peaceful protest is the constitutional right of every citizen and the government would not stop them from their right of staging a protest and the PTI government had not forgotten the ill behaviour of the Punjab government in Gujranwala gatherings when they were in opposition, he added. The minister said instead of backing the Kashmir cause in the hour of need, the JUI-F’s chief was trying to create chaos. Maulana had used religion card to win power in the past but he failed and now he is trying to use the same card for saving the corrupt; they failed in first attempt and are bound to fail in the second one as well,

sealed: A team of Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday raided 45 factories located in different areas of the provincial capital and sealed 20 units for causing environmental pollution.

According to a EPD spokesperson, the team also issued notices to 10 factory owners and lodged FIRs against four units. EPD Deputy Director Ali Ejaz told the media that all the units sealed were causing environmental pollution. He said there would be zero tolerance against the elements causing environmental pollution in future as well. —APP

Our correspondent adds: Newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal has taken the charge of Deputy Commissioner’s office Tuesday, replacing Asghar Joyia who was given additional charge of Deputy Commissioner one month ago. After assumption of the charge, DC, Lahore Danish Afzal had an introductory meeting with the officers of the district administration. “It is my top priority to focus on cleanliness, polio, dengue, price controlling and removal of encroachment. Special attention will also be paid on the functionality of roads and streetlights.”

LGH: During the doctors’ strike, the Urology Department of Lahore General Hospital remained functional in routine and dialysis of 434 patients were done during the last seven days. Similarly, under the supervision of Department of Urology of Lahore General Hospital head Prof Dr Muhammad Nazeer, 20 operations of kidneys and gall bladders were also done. Routine work in the lithrotripsy also continued.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar appreciated the continuation of work during strike in the departments of LGH and said it was an example to be followed by others.

Condolences: Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA), teaching faculty and staff have expressed condolences over the demise of elder sister of the university’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed. She was laid to rest in Dera Ghazi Khan. In a press release, PU Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Secretary Javed Sami, PU Officers Welfare Association President Jalil Tariq, Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali, teachers, officers and employees expressed grief over demise of Prof Niaz’s sister.