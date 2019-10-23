close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
October 23, 2019

PHF condoles with Hanif

Sports

October 23, 2019

LAHORE: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Asif Bajwa have condoled the sad demise of Moeed Khan, brother of Olympian Hanif Khan, Ex-Manager/Coach of the Pakistan Hockey Team.

The Entire PHF family here on Tuesday expressed its deepest sympathies to Hanif Khan on this sad occasion. May the soul of the departed rest in eternal peace. May Allah Almighty give him and his family strength to bear this huge loss.

