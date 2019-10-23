Larkana loss

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It was very shocking news for all PPP workers and leaders that the opposition leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) won the PS-11 seat again with a lead of five thousand votes. Larkana is thought to be the base of the PPP, then how did it happen that the PPP lost its home seat? What happened there?
I think it’s time for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take strict notice and find out why we have lost our seat a second time.
Anthony Sahotra
Larkana
