Larkana loss

It was very shocking news for all PPP workers and leaders that the opposition leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) won the PS-11 seat again with a lead of five thousand votes. Larkana is thought to be the base of the PPP, then how did it happen that the PPP lost its home seat? What happened there?

I think it’s time for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take strict notice and find out why we have lost our seat a second time.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana