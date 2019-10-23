close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
October 23, 2019

Larkana loss

Newspost

 
October 23, 2019

It was very shocking news for all PPP workers and leaders that the opposition leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) won the PS-11 seat again with a lead of five thousand votes. Larkana is thought to be the base of the PPP, then how did it happen that the PPP lost its home seat? What happened there?

I think it’s time for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take strict notice and find out why we have lost our seat a second time.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana

