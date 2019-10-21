Kashmiris reeling under military clampdown on 77th day

SRINAGAR/ISLAMABAD/ SOUTHAMPTON: In Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) the people of Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to reel under military clampdown and internet suspension on the 77th consecutive day on Sunday.

Normal life remains paralysed due to restrictions and gag on internet and cellular services except for partial restoration of postpaid and landline phones.

People continue to observe shutdown as a silent protest against India’s brutal actions in the territory. Shops and business establishments remain closed most of the time except for few hours in the morning and evening. People particularly patients and doctors are facing difficulties in reaching the hospitals in the absence of public transport.

Traffic is also off the roads in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora Pattan, Handwara and Sopore in north Kashmir. Reports of strike were also received from Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Pampore and Kulgam in South Kashmir where additional forces personnel remain deployed. There was also no change in the situation in the central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Badgam and Ganderbal where business and other activities remain paralysed.

The historic Jamia Masjid of Srinagar remains closed for Nimazis since August 5. A large number of Indian forces personnel remain deployed in the Jamia market and outside the worship place.

Students continued to stay away from their classes since August 5 though the Indian government had announced that there would be no relaxation in syllabus and issued date-sheet for examinations of 10th and 12th classes from the last week of this month. Parents are reluctant to send their wards to educational institutions fearing for their safety.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said on Sunday that Indian atrocities and barbarism in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) have been exposed before the world. In an interview with a private TV channel while responding to Indian ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC) Shah Mehmood Qureshi termed that India has become puzzled and confused.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said that India is involved in foolish acts just divert the attention of world from latest situation of Occupied Kashmir. We reserve a right to defence upon provocation, he added.

The minister further urged the UN to take notice of India’s aggression in Kashmir and emphasised that the Kashmir dispute has gained momentum at the global level and a black day would be observed on Oct 27.

Meanwhile, members of the Kashmiri community, their friends and well-wishers held a Kashmir Freedom March to raise awareness of the violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

The march began at the 02 Guildhall West, Marlands Road and concluded at the Bargate High Street. The protesters of all ages showed their support for the people of the territory with flags and placards stating ‘Time for the UN to act for Kashmir’ and ‘India stop torture in occupied Kashmir.’ Nurul Kamrul from Shirley said, “This is totally unacceptable. Civilian women and children have been on lockdown. It is a serious abuse of power by India and a violation of human rights in Kashmir. I am glad I am here to protest this issue and I think it has turned out very well.”