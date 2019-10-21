Pak hockey team reaches Holland

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hoc­key team reached Amsterdam (Holland) en-route to German city of Monchengladbach where the Greenshirts will be pitted against national side in back-to-back internationals on October 22-23.

Khawaja Junaid, team’s head coach, told ‘The News’ from Amsterdam Airport that the team has landed safe and sound and without wasting anytime they were straight heading towards German Northern city of Monch­engladbach.

“It is about two and a half hour drive from Amsterdam and are heading straight to the city to prepare for back-to-back international matches to be played against Germany on October 22-23.”

Pakistan are pitted against Holland in the Olympic qualifiers to be played on October 26-27 in Amstelveen. A victory against Holland can only guarantee them a place in the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo (Japan). With no international exposure during the last 18 months, it is highly unlikely that the team would go on to beat seasoned Holland team.