Finch battling a side strain ahead of T20Is

SYDNEY: Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is battling a side strain and may not play for Victoria in the Marsh Cup ahead of Australia's opening T20I against Sri Lanka in Adelaide next Sunday.

Finch did not play in the Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia which started on Friday despite flying to Perth with the squad. He suffered what was initially diagnosed as back spasms during the opening Sheffield Shield match against South Australia in Melbourne last Friday while batting.

But in an interview with 6PR radio on Saturday, Finch revealed he is struggling with a side strain and is in doubt for Victoria's one-day match against Western Australia on Wednesday. “It started out as a little back niggle and it's just a little tear in my side. So hopefully not too long. It's been a week since I did it.