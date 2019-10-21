Kim bags Pakistan Open Golf crown

LAHORE: Joohyung Kim of Korea showed exuberant golf- playing brilliance to emerge as the champion of Pakistan Open Golf Championship organized jointly by Asian Development Golf Tour, Pakistan Golf Federation and DHA at the Defence Raya Golf Course .

Championship attracted 20 formidable players from ten countries and also competing were 85 top golf professionals of Pakistan along with five top of the line amateur golf players.

Kim’s victory came through scores of 66 in the first round, a flamboyant 64 in the second round, 68 in the third round and an effective 73 on the final day on Sunday and his aggregate winning score was 271, seventeen under par.

He was honoured by the Commander 4 Corps Lahore Lt Gen Majid Ehsan who came personally to award the trophy and winning cheque.

M. Shabbir had the honoor of attaining the second position with a marvellous round of 67 in the final round which gave him a notable aggregate of 280,eight under par .

Third slot in this championship went to Sam Lee of Fiji who managed an aggregate score of 281,seven under par. Choo Tze Huang of Singapore came fourth, with a score of 283,five under par.

M. Munir of Pakistan and Samuel Cyr of USA were bracketed at the fifth position .Their final score was 285,three under par. Some more who played notably well are M. Alam of Pakistan and Mat Killen of England.