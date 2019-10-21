PKF gears up to hold kabaddi WC

LAHORE: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has evolved a strategy to hold a Kabaddi World Cup once the Kartarpur corridor is formally operational and has also formulated a committee to finalise the arrangements.

In its first phase of movement, players of different countries will be lined up for the inaugural Kartarpur Corridor match followed by the countries to be listed out who would be invited for the World Cup. And in collaboration with the security agencies and government the venue of the World Cup will be finalized.

A committee has also been formed in a general council meeting of the federation that was held the other day which will also plan the holding of a kabaddi match at the inauguration of the corridor. The federation in a bid to bring the Sikh community closer to the Pakistanis is going to use the sport which is loved by both the communities.

A seven-member committee has been tasked to come up with a feasible plan after meeting all the stake holders and lure in the confirmation of the kabaddi nations.

The committee will be meeting the government officials, Pakistan Sports Board and above all national security establishment for their permission and support.

The representatives of Pakistan Army, Air Force, Navy, Wapda, Railway and Higher Education Commission attended the meeting. The officials of the armed forces are the most important members of the federation which would most likely be giving their assistance in the conduct of the World Cup.

The meeting was chair by PKF President Ch Shafay Hussain. They also approved the future programmes that included the holding of World Junior Kabaddi Tournament and South Asian Sports Team.

