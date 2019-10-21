close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
AFP
October 21, 2019

3 US soldiers killed in training accident

World

AFP
October 21, 2019

WASHINGTON: Three US soldiers were killed and three others injured in the state of Georgia Sunday in an accident involving the armored combat vehicle they were in, the military said in a statement. The army provided no details on the nature of the accident, which is under investigation, except to say it occurred during an exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia. “Six soldiers were involved, with three pronounced deceased on site, and three more evacuated to Winn Army Community Hospital where they are being treated and evaluated for their injuries,” an army statement said.

