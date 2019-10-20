German-funded blood center inaugurated at Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: A state of the art Regional Blood Center was inaugurated at Nawabshah in collaboration with German government and Health Department Sindh.

In order to ensure high quality of blood and its various components, the Regional Blood Center would be managed and run by Fatimid Foundation which is running blood banks and other hematological services in Pakistan since the last several decades. It was opened by provincial minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and German Consul General Eugen Woollfarth on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, German Consul General for Karachi, Eugen Woollfarth said this blood center is a gift from the German people for the people of Sindh. He said Pakistanis and Germans are tied in long and enduring friendship and we wish the Pakistani brethren to benefit from safe and disease free blood according to international standards. Woollfarth said after Sukkur and Jamshoro, the Regional Blood Center is a gift to Shaheed Benazirabad district.

The provincial health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pachuho said the patients admitted at government hospitals would be provided blood from centre. She asked the students and healthy citizens to regularly donate blood. Pechuho said 20,000 blood bags have been provided at the centre. The minister expressed thanks to the German government and the people for establishing blood center at the Shaheed Benazirabad district.

The Secretary Health, Dr. Saeed Awan, said another Regional Blood Center would be set up at Karachi next month with the cooperation of the German government. The Chairman Fatimid Foundation, Lieut Gen (retd) Moinuddin Haider assured that Fatimid would run the Regional Blood Center as a public service and ensure high quality standards. Vice Chancellor, People's Medical University Professor Dr. Gulshan Memon, Health Coordinator Dr. Masuma Zaidi Director SBTA, Dr. Dar-e-Naz, District Health Officer Dr. Yousuf Zardari and Assistant DHO Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh were also present on the occasion.