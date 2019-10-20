306kv hydropower project inaugurated in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Federal Minister for Water and Energy Umar Ayub Khan inaugurated a newly-constructed hydropower project in Gazeen village in Yarkhun valley on Saturday.

The 306 KV hydroppwer project was completed through the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme and funded by the German Bank (FW).

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister thanked the donors, saying that at least the people of several villages and 335 families would be benefited from getting power supply.

He said that the people would be able to utilise electricity at discounted rate rather than burning firewood.

He said that there were huge natural resources across the country and the government was devising ways to exploit them for the uplift of the citizens.

He appreciated the services and efforts being made by the AKRSP in Chitral and Gilgit for the welfare of people.

Later, the country director of FW Wolfgang Molar said that the hydro power project was a gift of the German people to the beautiful valley of Chitral.