Patients distressed as doctors’ strike continues

LAHORE :A large number of patients faced severe distress on the 10th consecutive day of doctors' strike at outdoor patient departments (OPDs) of the public sector hospitals.

During a survey of the City hospitals, a large number of patients were found complaining about non-provision of treatment facilities due to the doctors' strike. Over 20,000 patients face problems in Lahore on a daily basis because of the strike.

On the other hand, Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab President Dr Qasim Awan said the protest of doctors would continue till the acceptance of their demands.

Museum: The administration of Lahore Museum has increased the hours of the museum from 8 to 10 hours for visitors except on Friday.

Lahore Museum Director Tariq Mehmood Javed said on Saturday that now the museum would open from 9am to 7pm.

He said the decision was taken keeping in view the demand of educational institutions, embassies and other visitors, said a press release.

Crackdown: Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi has said a crackdown on hoarders is in progress with the help of a daily monitoring mechanism. He said Rs 7.1 million fine was imposed for overcharging in the last one month. He said action had been taken on 5,114 complaints related to overcharging during 31,000 inspections.

Price magistrates have also been directed to stay alert, he added.

CPWB: A delegation of woman parliamentarians visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Saturday and offered their services for improving the affairs of the bureau.

The delegates spent time with children and said that they were impressed by the services being rendered by the bureau for protection and education of the children.

While visiting the bureau on the invitation of CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, the woman parliamentarians appreciated various steps taken by the administration for the welfare of homeless children.

Those who visited the office included MNA Rubina Jamil, MPAs Shamsa Ali, Shawana Bashir, Neelam Hayat, Sadia Sohail Rana and Hina Parvaiz Butt.