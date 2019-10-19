close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
October 19, 2019

Erdogan says won’t forget Trump’s ‘devil’ letter

Top Story

A
Agencies
October 19, 2019

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he won’t forget a letter from US President Donald Trump that warned him not to be a “fool,” a “tough guy” or a “devil,” and vowed a response to what he said was a missive out of line with diplomatic courtesies.

Trump Warns Erdogan not to be ‘Tough Guy’ or ‘Fool,’ seeks deal. Trump penned the warnings in a letter to Erdogan dated Oct 9 in an effort to persuade the Turkish leader not to start a military offensive in Syria. Turkey sent troops across the border to push back American-backed Kurdish fighters on the same day, and the operation was its response to Trump’s letter, according to Gulnur Aybet, an aide to Erdogan.

Erdogan’s remarks on Friday are his first public reaction to the widely ridiculed letter. They came a day after he reached a deal with US Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara to halt Turkey’s offensive for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters that Ankara considers a terrorist threat. Erdogan said he was withholding a response at the moment.

“We don’t see this issue as our priority today,” he told press in Istanbul. But, “it should be known that when the time comes, necessary action will be taken regarding this issue.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story