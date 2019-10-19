Remand of ex-DG Sports extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former DG Sports Board Punjab Usman Anwer by October 31, an accused of allegedly embezzling funds of the Punjab Youth Festival and violating PPRA rules in awarding contracts. The court has directed the NAB to submit reference as soon as possible. As per NAB, the Punjab government had arranged the Punjab Youth Festival in 2011 and 2012. Millions of rupees were embezzled during both rounds of the festival. Moreover, the NAB has accused Usman of violating Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in awarding contracts worth millions of rupees.