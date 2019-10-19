PMC surpasses private medical colleges in PMDC inspection

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Medical College (PMC) scored 89.69 per cent marks and secured top position among the private medical colleges and second spot in the list of all public and private colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a recent inspection of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

It encouraged the college faculty and the administration alike which termed it a big achievement that was made possible due to the consistent hard work of the teachers and students.

The college has enough senior members of the faculty of basic and clinical sciences. The PMDC requires 500 beds while PMC has 630 beds in its attached teaching hospitals all owned by the college. Its teaching hospitals provide healthcare facilities with free care in the 250-bed Mercy Teaching Hospital where patients are not charged for general and specialist OPD fee.

Also, patients don't need to pay bed charges and surgery cost. Even the surgeon doesn't charge patients. However, patients need to pay Rs20 as OPD fee and Rs200 as consultation fee for the specialist doctors in the 250-bed Kuwait Teaching Hospital. "This allows many poor patients to get healthcare at minimum rates and as a result provide ample opportunities for the teaching of students as well. This is unlike other medical colleges.”