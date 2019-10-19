New work visas: Pakistan among top 10 countries for Japan hiring

ISLAMABAD: Japan will hire skilled people from Pakistan and offer them working visas to counter growing decrease in its population. Japan is one of the richest countries in the world.

Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda announced this new development during interaction with selected journalists who met him at his residence here on Friday evening.

“We are about to open working visa for skilled Pakistan workers. We are planning to hire Pakistani skilled workers in good numbers. We need skilled workers, as our population is shrinking by each passing day. We are to sign an MOU with the Pakistan government in a month’s time, enabling the Pakistan skilled workers to have indefinite visa of Japan,” the ambassador said.

Kuninori said Pakistan was one of the 10 top countries from where Japan was planning to hire workers. ”We need skilled workers from Pakistan, as Pakistanis working there in Japan arevery devoted, honest and skilled and are contributing to the country’s development.”

The ambassador however said that for skilled people there was need to learn Japanese language. “Knowing Japanese language would be a must. It is one of the easiest languages around and easy to get used to.”

He said those who successfully get the visa and pass their first five years in Japan, would be eligible to take along their families with them. A high level exchanges by a prime minister and president would soon be materliased.

On Sunday, President Dr Arif Alvi would be arriving in Japan to participate in the coronation ceremony. The Sunday schedule trip would see the president of Pakistan meeting with the high dignitaries of Japan.