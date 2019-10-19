close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Kashmir Solidarity Hour marked

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Islamabad :Artists and artisans along with officers and staff members of the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) observed the Kashmir Solidarity Hour on Friday wearing black armbands to record their protest against human rights violations in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

A five-minute silence was also observed at 3pm to express solidarity with the people of the occupied Kashmir.

Participants said the dream for peace in the region would remain elusive until the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris. “Let it be known to India that all of Pakistan is with Kashmiris!” an artisan from Sindh said.

