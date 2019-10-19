Seminar on art of direction

LAHORE:Punjab University’s College of Art and Design (PUCAD) organised a seminar on “Director's POV” with famous film and TV director Ayub Khawar.

According to a press release, the seminar was organised by veteran director and college’s Assistant Professor Dr Ahmed Bilal in which faculty members and a large number of students participated.

Ayub Khawar has been associated with the electronic media for the last 45 years and has produced a number of TV serials including Khubsurat, Amar Bail and iconic TV show Neelam Ghar. Khawar shared his views about the art of direction and discussed valuable ideas and tips based on his experience at Pakistan Television. The participants asked interesting questions about his career, golden time of state TV, recent downfall of TV dramas and role of films in shaping a society.

Dr Ahmed Bilal said the seminar was part of a newly introduced subject of TVC and video production at the College of Art and Design, which would open up new horizons for the students. He said advertising design had been transforming with the availability of new media technologies and students must equip themselves with the latest tools. He said as part of the programme, the students would produce video clips, moving images, TVCs and short films for the social media platforms. Some of moving images, short videos and documentaries by the students were also screened at the event. The audience applauded the effort of the students. Ayub Khawar along with Professor Asrar Hussain Chishti and Aysha Ahmad shared their feedback. Documentaries on the theme of Ramazan, the holy month and short comedy clips were hailed by the experts.