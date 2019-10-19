close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
October 19, 2019

Pillion riding banned during Chehlum

Karachi

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on motorcycle pillion riding across the province as part of security measures for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on Sunday. The government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code for the occasion of Chehlum to be observed on October 20.

According to a notification issued by Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi on Friday, keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation, the deputy commissioner of Hyderabad had requested foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum. The SSP of Hyderabad had also reported that they had learned from reliable sources that some anti-state elements were planning to carry out sabotage acts.

