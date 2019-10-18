Lawyers resent poor law & order in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The lawyer community has expressed resentment over the poor law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Abbottabad district.

The District Bar Association, High Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council in separate statements on Thursday criticised local police for failure to provide security to citizens. A meeting of District Bar Association was chaired by its president Asad Khan Jadoon. The association demanded the district police to arrest the culprits involved in the robbery at the house of Atif Khan Jadoon advocate and Qaiser Zaman Afridi advocate and also recover the looted cash and jewellery. The lawyers set a 24-hour deadline for the police to arrest the robbers. The High Court Bar Association members also showed anger over the failure of the police to protect citizens. The bar’s general secretary, Zareed Khan, demanded the IGP KP and DIG Hazara to take stern action against the officials concerned for poor performance. Syed Amjad Shah, the vice-chairman Pakistan Bar Council, expressed concern at the deteriorating law and order situation and increasing street crimes and robberies in Abbottabad.