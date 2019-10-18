Chill follows first winter rain in twin cities

Islamabad: Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas received the first winter rain on Thursday evening increasing chill to the pleasure of residents.

The rainfall was accompanied by strong winds forcing motorcyclists and pedestrians to run for cover. The Pakistan Meteorological Department said a westerly wave brought about the rainfall.

It forecast that under the influence of the new weather system, widespread wind and thunderstorm and rainfall with few moderate to isolated heavy falls were expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir until Sunday and scattered rainfall and thunderstorm in all districts of DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal until Saturday. The PMD also forecast hailstorm at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, North Balochistan and Upper Sindh during the period.

It alerted the authorities to the possibility of landslides in districts of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK in the next four to five days and also said farmers should take precautionary measures against heavy rains during the period. The doctors welcomed the rain saying it will ease throat, chest and respiratory problems.