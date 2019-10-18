First Afghan transit cargo to reach Gwadar on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: First Afghan transit cargo ship that contains 15,000 tons of chemical fertilizer will arrive at Gwadar deep sea port on Sunday.

It signaling that Gwadar port has set sail as the post competitive port in transit of Afghan Cargo, reports Gwadar Pro media network, quoting Zhang Baozhong, Chairman, China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC).

Ministry of Commerce, and Federal Bureau of Revenue have approved the clearance of Afghan Transit Cargo arriving at Gwadar International Terminal after the confirmation that the trade related infrastructure at Gwadar port is ready to handle bulk cargoes to and from Afghanistan.

Hailed the approval as a milestone event that has been long expected for many years, Zhang Baozhong said excitedly that, “It has been 18 years since Gwadar Port was constructed, and the day it wields its power in bringing economic benefits finally comes!”

Zhang hinted the first transit cargo that ships 15,000 tons of chemical fertilizer will arrive at Gwadar port on Sunday October 20, signaling Gwadar port has set sail as the most competitive port in transit of Afghan Cargo.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the bulk cargoes imported at Gwadar Port for onward transit to Afghanistan will be transported in containers after stuffing/loading the same into containers of international specifications. A team responsible for clearance of Afghan Transit cargo has also been established to fulfill the according duties, citing an office order by the FBR.