Country can’t afford incompetent PTI govt: Ahsan

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has warned that the country cannot afford the rule of incompetent PTI government anymore.

To bring back the lost economic growth, prosperity and political stability, the nation needs to get rid of this fake-mandated government as soon as possible, he said while talking to the media after a meeting of the party on Wednesday, which discussed reorganization of the party ahead of the forthcoming anti-government movement.

Ahsan said the meeting discussed preparations for the upcoming Azadi March against the PTI government. The final strategy for launching a movement against the government would be announced at a joint press conference by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday.

To a question, Ahsan said the PML-N has demanded that fresh elections be held immediately so that the country could be put back on the track of development since this illegal government has put the country’s march towards progress in reverse direction after coming into power through a fake mandate. He said the PML-N would be the torch-bearer of every movement against this illegal PTI government. The PML-N would try its best along with other opposition parties to bring the illegal rule of the PTI to an end.