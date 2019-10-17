LoC violations by Indian forces: Senate body wants UN probe commission

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution demanding from United Nations Security Council to appoint a special commission for investigating violation of ceasefire by the Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC).

Moving the resolution, Senator Rehman Malik said the Indian forces were violating the agreement which was signed on July 27, 1949 by both India and Pakistan under United Nations regarding the establishment of ceasefire line in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary were continuously targeting civilian population with artillery fire and automatic weapons, adding the targeting of civilians was highly condemnable and sheer violation of international human rights and United Nations laws.

Malik read the resolution which was appreciated by the member senators and was unanimously passed. The committee strongly condemned the continuous ceasefire violations by Indian forces at the LoC, which was a sheer violation of the agreement between India and Pakistan supervised by United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan to establish ceasefire at the LoC.The committee demanded that the Pakistan government should also file claim of damages from India in terms of lives and properties, in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).