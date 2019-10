Mohammad, Mubasir hit tons in U19 cricket

LAHORE: Mohammad and Mubasir Khan scored centuries for Balochistan and Northern respectively, while Sindh’s Muhammad Makki and Southern Punjab’s Mohammad Zahid both took five-wicket hauls on day one of the third round of National U19 Three-Day Tournament on Tuesday, says a press release.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Balochistan after being put in to bat scored 350-7 in 83 overs against Central Punjab. Mohammad top-scored with a 155-ball 104 laced with 15 overs.

For Central Punjab, Ali Mustafa picked three wickets for 75 in 17 overs.

In reply, Central Punjab were 35 for no loss in 5.2 overs when stumps were drawn early due to bad light.

At State Bank Stadium in Karachi, Northern were dismissed for 272 in 82.2 overs after being asked to bat first by Sindh.

Mubasir Khan scored 109 off 180 balls with 12 fours. For Sindh, Mohammad Makki took five wickets for 73 runs, while Arish Ali Khan had 4-77 in 28 overs. In return, Sindh were 13-1 in five overs at close of play.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 270 in 72.3 overs against Southern Punjab at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi. Talha Roshan and Saqib Jamil scored 65 each. For Southern Punjab, Mohammad Zahid had figures of 5-64 in 23.3 overs.

In reply, Southern Punjab were 47-2 in 13 overs when stumps were called.

Scores in brief: At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot: Balochistan 350-7, 83 overs (Mohammad 104, Ubaidullah 61, Mohammad Ibrahim 53; Ali Mustafa 3-75, Qasim Akram 2-71) v Central Punjab 35-0, 5.2 overs.

At State Bank Stadium, Karachi: Northern 272 all-out, 82.2 overs (Mubasir Khan 109, Razaul Mustafa 49; Muhammad Makki 5-73, Arish Ali Khan 4-77) v Sindh 13-1, 5 overs.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa 270 all out, 72.3 overs (Saqib Jamil 65, Talha Roshan 65; Mohammad Zahid 5-64) v Southern Punjab 47-2, 13 overs (Basit Ali 31 not out; Mohammad Ali 2-4).