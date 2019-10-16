Dengue fever claims another life in Pindi

Rawalpindi : The population in the district is facing the most intense phase of the worst ever dengue fever outbreak in the history of infection in this region of the country as the infection claimed another life in Rawalpindi taking total number of deaths so far reported at the three teaching hospitals in town due to dengue fever to 23.

A female confirmed patient of dengue fever who was a resident of Arya Mohallah, one of the most thickly populated area of town located in front of Liaquat Bagh died of the infection at District Headquarters Hospital last night.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the infection has so far claimed at least 11 lives at Holy Family Hospital, 10 lives at Benazir Bhutto Hospital and two lives at District Headquarters Hospital. It is worth mentioning here that another few confirmed patients of dengue fever died here in town but they were having co-morbidities and their cause of death, according to health experts, was not dengue fever.

Data reveals that till Tuesday morning, the three teaching hospitals tested a total of 8771 patients positive for dengue fever while the infection claimed 23 lives in all at the allied hospitals of which at least eight patients were residents of the federal capital.

According to details, as many as 212 patients were tested positive at the allied hospitals in last 24 hours while the HFH, BBH and DHQ Hospital had yet to receive confirmatory reports in another 103 cases on Tuesday.