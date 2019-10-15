Southern, Sindh record big wins

ISLAMABAD: Talented Zeeshan Ashraf’s blazing 127 stole the show as Southern Punjab registered a convincing seven wickets win against Northern, while Sindh beat Balochistan by five wickets in the National T20 Cup for 2nd XI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Southern Punjab recor­ded a thumping seven wickets win courtesy Zeeshan’s century. The left-handed opener smashed nine sixes and 11 fours in his 63-ball innings that left the Northern bowlers helpless.

Zeeshan added 115 runs for the unbroken fourth-wicket partnership with Muhammad Mohsin (43 not out off 29 balls, three fours and two sixes) as Southern Punjab went past the 191-run target with 15 balls to spare.

Northern posted 190 for six in their allotted 20 overs. Noman Ali top-scored with a 33-ball 67-run innings that included eight fours and three sixes. Zeeshan Malik scored 35 while Umair Khan made 30 runs. Pacer Muhammad Irfan Jr took two wickets for 43 runs.

Sindh recorded their second consecutive win as the home side beat Balochistan by five wickets. Balochistan batted first after being sent in. Azeem Ghumman’s 58 (48 balls, six fours) and Jalat Khan’s unbeaten 45 (22 balls, six fours and two sixes) took Balochistan to their 169-run total. Sindh reached the target in 18.5 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Scores: At National Stadium, Karachi: Northern 190-6, 20 overs (Noman Ali 67, Zeeshan Malik 35, Umair Khan 30; Muhammad Irfan Jr 2-43). Southern Punjab 191-3, 18.3 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 127 not out, Muhammad Mohsin 43 not out; Salman Irshad 1-31).

At National Stadium, Karachi: Balochistan 169 all out, 20 overs (Azeem Ghumman 58, Jalat Khan 45; Hassan Khan 2-28). Sindh 170-5, 18.5 overs (Muhammad Waqas 47, Jahid Ali 36, Danish Aziz 27 not out; Jalat Khan 2-31). Result: Sindh won by five wickets.