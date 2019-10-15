Afghan gets 26 years jail for Amsterdam terror stabbing

THE HAGUE: Dutch judges on Monday sentenced an Afghan man to 26 years and eight months in jail for stabbing two American tourists at Amsterdam’s Central station in a terror attack.

The 20-year-old, identified only as Jawed S, was also ordered at Amsterdam district court to pay almost three million euros ($3.3 million) in damages following the August 31, 2018 assault. One of the two victims remains in a wheelchair after the attack, which sent midday commuters at the city´s busiest station into a panic. Police shot Jawed S. in the lower body before arresting him.

"He never showed any regret or remorse during his trial, repeatedly saying he would do the same again if his religion was insulted," the judges said. "The risk of a repeat offence is therefore very high and the court finds it essential that society is protected against him as long as possible."

During his trial at a heavily-fortified courtroom, Jawed S. said he travelled to the Netherlands from Germany to "protect the Prophet Mohammed". He also mentioned anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders, and his knife assault came a day after the far-right MP announced he was cancelling moves to stage a cartoon competition to caricature the Prophet Mohammed.