Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Eight-year-old boy murdered in Daska

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

DASKA: An eight-year-old boy was murdered in the area of Sadar police here on Monday. The son of Sajjad and a resident of Jesirwala village was playing in a street when some unknown accused abducted him. Later, his body was found from fields. The police sent the body to the Civil Hospital for postmortem. In the meantime, parents and relatives of the child staged a demonstration against the incident and blocked the Sialkot-Gujranwala Road. They chanted slogans against the incident and demanded early arrest of the accused.

