IIU course on Islam, int'l humanitarian law ends

Islamabad: A four-day regional course on Islam and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) organized by the Shariah Academy of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), concluded here in Islamabad.

Academy organized this course in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) which was attended by the Islamic scholars hailing from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and all the provinces of Pakistan representing various universities.

The course contents included protection of cultural property, command responsibility: Islam & IHL perspectives acts prohibited in war (IHL perspective), acts prohibited in war (Islamic law perspective), enforcement mechanism of IHL, the relevance of Siyar & contemporary Muslim ummah and Islamic law of Siyar and curriculum of madaris and universities.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President IIUI was the chief guest on the occasion who highlighted the services of IIUI in human rights awareness and reminisced previous programs held with ICRC.

He also discussed war crimes and said the university has initiated a human rights course in the university. He added that IIUI is keen to collaborate with all the relevant institutions. He said that Islam has given a special place to humanitarian laws. He said Islam is a complete religion which has discussed all the prerogatives of humans in detail. Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, DG, Shariah Academy apprised about the details of the course contents and objectives of the course.