Muttahida Ulema Board to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on 18th

LAHORE:MutTahida Ulema Board Punjab has announced observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on 18th October all over the country.

Talking to media here Monday after a meeting, Mutahida Ulema Board Punjab Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi underlined that amidst prevailing challenges in the region, Pakistan can't afford any political or religious confrontation; therefore, the government and the opposition parties needed to settle all the differences amicably. The Board lauded the efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for their reconciliation efforts between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Tahir Ashrafi stated that prevailing challenges of Muslim Ummah could be settled through unity of Muslim world. Presenting the performance report of Mutahida Ulema Board Punjab during last five months, he stated that on the recommendation of Mutahida Ulema Board Punjab, 72 books, pamphlets and other writing and online content was banned on ground of sacrilegious content. The Board has been playing very effective role in defeating terrorism, extremism and violence.

The participants in Mutahida Ulema Board meeting stated that politics of protest sit-ins could not be in national interest. The political leadership should settle all prevailing issues amicably with peaceful talks. Challenges of Muslim Ummah could be settled with unity of Muslim world and Pakistan is playing very effective role in unity of Muslim Ummah. The Mutahida Ulema Board Punjab also announced observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on 18th October all over the country.