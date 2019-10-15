Pakistan go down against Slovenia in Socca WC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan lost to Slovenia in their first game of the 2nd Socca World Cup in Crete, Greece, on Monday.
In the Group H match, A Malivojevic put Slovenia 1-0 up in the 6th minute. J Kandare doubled the lead in the 12th minute. However, in the 23rd minute, Muhammad Ali made it 2-1 with a brilliant goal.
A Sepic restored the difference in the 24th minute for Slovenia, a country which played in the FIFA World Cup in 2002 and 2010. N Grah and J Kandare produced goals in 27th and 40th minutes, respectively, which eventually led Slovenia to record a 5-1 victory.
Pakistan Coach Kevin Reeves said that Slovenia played better but vowed that his team would make a comeback in the match against Romania and asked fans to keep supporting Pakistan.
