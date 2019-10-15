InstaCars teams up with auto insurer

KARACHI: InstaCars, a used-car retailer, and TPL Corp have come together to help simplify the process of buying auto insurance coverage and vehicle tracking devices for used cars, a statement said on Monday.

InstaCars said it had integrated its online buying platform with TPL Corp to facilitate buyers who, while looking at a used car profile, would be able to get a quotation for insurance coverage and a tracking device with advanced telematics for that car.

Customers will also be able to shop for TPL’s auto insurance and tracking products at various InstaCars branches across Pakistan, it added.

Naeem Abbas Waraich, Head of Sales and Franchises at InstaCars, said, “We understand buying a used car can be a difficult process given how unregulated this market is in Pakistan”.