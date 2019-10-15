IBA Sukkur, Bait-ul-Mal inks MoU for 50 scholarships

SUKKUR: A delegation from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, headed by Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Mr. Aon Abbas Buppi, visited Sukkur IBA University.

The purpose of the visit was to sign an MoU between Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal & Sukkur IBA University for 50 scholarships.

The delegation was received by Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University, Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, and higher management of Sukkur IBA University. They were briefed about the various initiatives taken by Sukkur IBA University by Dr. Sher Muhammad Daudpota, Director QEC. After the briefing, the delegation was taken on a campus tour where they visited the different facilities of the university. They admired the infrastructure of the institute and were impressed by seeing the practical implementations of educational initiatives taken by Sukkur IBA University.

Lastly, the delegation from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and higher management of Sukkur IBA University headed towards the Main Auditorium of the university where Mr. Aon Abbas Buppi and Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that would grant the financial support of 50 scholarships for the students of Sukkur IBA University Mr. Aon Abbas Buppi, on the occasion, addressed the audience.