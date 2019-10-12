China rejects India's narrative on Kashmir: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday China had rejected Indian narrative by declaring Kashmir a disputed (territory) case of the past.

In a series of tweets, she said the stance of a permanent member state of the UN Security Council was manifestation of solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and it depicted the great friendship of the ‘Iron Brothers’.

The Special Assistant thanked the Chinese leadership and public for strong support to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

She maintained that the principled stance of China was mark of complete solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. She noted the Indian imposed curfew during over two months had paralysed life in the disputed territory.