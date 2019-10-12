Nawaz prefers jail over compromise: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said party Quaid Nawaz Sharif has said that his head would only bow in front of God Almighty.

The shallow-minded selected imposters tried to demean Nawaz by arresting him but they have found out that respect of an individual is in the hands of God Almighty. Talking to the media along with Saira Afzal Tarrar and other party leaders and workers, Marriyum said the prime minister thinks he can break Nawaz Sharif’s spirits with vengeful acts of arrest and imprisonment, but Nawaz prefers to stay jailed rather than compromising on the rights of the people of Pakistan and the sanctity of their vote. She said the incompetent selected ruler’s only vision is to arrest Nawaz 500 times as he said in China. People believe that Nawaz is still the prime minister of Pakistan, and the time for this unqualified and inept ruler is up. Nawaz is ready to brave more jail-time and be arrested again but will never compromise on the honour of the people of Pakistan, she added.

“As the prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz dedicated his energies only for the service of people, all three times. The selected mindless liar is imprisoned even while being the prime minister while Nawaz is still the true prime minister despite being behind the bars,” she said and added Nawaz’s slogan of ‘respect for vote’ is the heartbeat of every Pakistani. Nawaz stands for the respect of people’s vote and freedom of the people of Pakistan while his own freedom is compromised under political victimization, she lambasted. People’s spirit and love for Nawaz Sharif is yet again reaffirmed today when they saw a glimpse of the leader, which has once again driven the dagger of prejudice, insecurity and inferiority complex through the heart of the selected prime minister.

She pointed out that the people of Pakistan are in misery ever since the selected prime minister took oath because he does not represent people. The Chaudhry Sugar Mills was established in 1980 by the late Mian Muhammad Sharif and has been dysfunctional since 2016. Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz have also been jailed in the same case. For the past three years, the mill has been shut down to benefit Imran Khan’s ATM Jahangir Tareen. A new case has been crafted to keep the three-time prime minister in jail over a mill that has been shut down for the past three years, she pointed out.

The former information minister said the grand conspiracy of driving a wedge through PML-N and Nawaz Sharif was slammed and defeated and instead the party made him the lifetime Quaid of the PML-N. Conspiracies to create discord between Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif have been going on forever, they have failed miserably and will continue to fail, she stressed, adding that everyone is in agreement over the rigged nature of the 2018 elections, as a consequence of which the entire nation is suffering. Nawaz compromised his own life and came back to prove his innocence in the face of scepticism regarding intent of the rulers while his wife was on deathbed. Just to inflict mental torture on Nawaz, his daughter was arrested before his eyes. But when Maryam raised her voice against the tyranny of this regime, she was arrested again, she said.

Marriyum said despite evil plots, smear campaigns and sit-ins, the PML-N did not whine but worked to take the country to economic progress and prowess of almost 6 per cent growth rate. The party brought in $56 billion through CPEC to resuscitate the country’s economy. “But in 2018, the respect to the vote of people was denied which destroyed the country’s economy. Because respect to the vote of people was denied, a selected incompetent liar was imposed upon Pakistan. No matter where he goes across Pakistan, the name of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif will haunt him because they dwell in the hearts of every Pakistani. And now, he has shamelessly started claiming credit for the projects of welfare organizations,” Marriyum said, adding that the conspiracies of the plotters will continue to fail. Fair elections will soon be held in the country and the PML-N will dominate the polls to represent the true will of people.

She told the media the PML-N will announce its strategy for the Azadi March on Saturday. Marriyum told the media that the PML-N took a principled decision that it will stand with the people of Pakistan and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. PMLN’s party meeting has compiled its recommendations but the enemies of the PML-N tried to propagate lies about the discussions in party consultations, she explained. She reiterated that Shahbaz Sharif will announce the final strategy regarding Azadi March in accordance with the directions of Nawaz Sharif. She requested the media to cover the Azadi March like it covers the empty public meetings of the PTI regime and its selected ringleader. She paid tribute to the media for doing all it can to cover opposition activities amidst Pakistan’s worst-ever censorship. After coming into power this time, the PMLN will take Pakistan’s growth rate to 10 per cent, will add 20,000 megawatts of electricity and build 50,000km roads, she concluded.