Sat Oct 12, 2019
AFP
October 12, 2019

Iran tanker hit by suspected missile strikes off Saudi coast

Top Story

AFP
October 12, 2019

TEHRAN: Suspected missile strikes hit an Iranian oil tanker off the Saudi coast on Friday, its owner said, the first Iranian vessel targeted since a spate of attacks in the Gulf, Washington blamed on Tehran.The National Iranian Tanker Company said the hull of the Sabiti was hit by two separate explosions off the Saudi port of Jeddah, saying they were “probably caused by missile strikes”

