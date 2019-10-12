Iran tanker hit by suspected missile strikes off Saudi coast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Suspected missile strikes hit an Iranian oil tanker off the Saudi coast on Friday, its owner said, the first Iranian vessel targeted since a spate of attacks in the Gulf, Washington blamed on Tehran.The National Iranian Tanker Company said the hull of the Sabiti was hit by two separate explosions off the Saudi port of Jeddah, saying they were “probably caused by missile strikes”
