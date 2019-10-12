close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
October 12, 2019

Balloting for Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Lodhran today

Lahore

I
inp
October 12, 2019

LAHORE:The balloting for the allotment of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project will be held in District Lodhran today (Saturday). Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed will inaugurate the balloting at the project site Chak 100M. In a statement, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that it would be the first balloting under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project for the allotment of houses to the successful applicants. The next balloting will be held in Renala Khurd, District Okara in the upcoming week, the minister added.

