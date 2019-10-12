Balloting for Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Lodhran today

LAHORE:The balloting for the allotment of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project will be held in District Lodhran today (Saturday). Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed will inaugurate the balloting at the project site Chak 100M. In a statement, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that it would be the first balloting under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project for the allotment of houses to the successful applicants. The next balloting will be held in Renala Khurd, District Okara in the upcoming week, the minister added.