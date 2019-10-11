Body recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Factory Area police recovered the body of a man buried by his rivals after murdering her following a monetary dispute.
The victim, Mansha, had disappeared a few days back, upon which, his family registered a kidnapping case against unidentified kidnappers. booked: Misri Shah police registered a case against a couple for manhandling two anti-dengue workers on Thursday. Masood and his wife Zainab, allegedly manhandled the workers, Munir and Shamaila, for seeking permission to check their house for dengue larvae.
