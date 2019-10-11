Call to reform law to benefit from GSP+ trade incentive

LAHORE:Speakers at a provincial multi-stakeholders consultation called for reforms in legislation and enforcement mechanisms in order to enable Pakistan to truly benefit from GSP+ trade incentive.

Pakistan was granted the GSP+ status in 2014. It has undergone two periodic reviews and while the status continues, Pakistan has been urged to undertake rights reforms and implement conventions attached to the treaty.

The provincial consultation was organised by the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research on Thursday, at a hotel. The prime objectives sought to obtain updated information on government’s work on compliance, explore means to increase multi-stakeholders coordination, and develop a set of recommendations for government, civil society and businesses to work on areas to implement treaties related to GSP+.

An overview of legislation and institutional measures undertaken on the front of the labour rights and the Punjab government’s progress on legislation on labour was presented. Among key items, inspections to address child labour in all sectors, especially the brick-kiln, digitisation of data, and facilitation of speedy and cost-free registration of workplaces was highlighted. The issue of ambiguities in workers’ age, to address the issue of child labour was highlighted, followed by details of the Punjab government’s efforts on the subject.

Workers unions shared concern over the rising cases of bonded labour, occupational health and safety, violation of minimum wages law, and absence of tripartite consultation over laws and implementation. Labour experts pointed out how the absence of Rules of Business of rights legislation and release of funds come as impediments to realisation of rights enabled by laws.

A team from Treaty Implementation Cell presented a comprehensive briefing on the functioning of the cell that intensively coordinates with departments responsible for provision and implementation of those rights covered by the GSP+ conventions.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan outlined that there had been an increase of US$6bn in exports since the start of the incentive to Pakistan in 2014.

Journalists and media workers expressed their concern over the expanding culture of censorship and workers retrenchment leading to serious repercussions for freedom of expression in the country. They also shared that due to legislative gaps media is not recognised as “labour” by labour courts. This seriously compromises their rights as workers and right to seek grievance from the justice system. They called for addressing censorship and job security of media persons. Moreover, wages of those associated with broadcast media also need to be addressed. On the rights front, participants raised the issue of custodial torture and death penalty that continues to be pursued as a matter of policy in Pakistan, in negation of Pakistan’s international commitments on human rights. Moreover, poor implementation of legislations on the right to education, child labour and corporal punishment continues to undermine right of the children. Participants also noted recent laws on political participation of women in the local government that restricts women’s participation, as against the government’s public commitment. Moreover, it was emphasised that the issue of women’s rights need strong legislation in all aspects, including non-discrimination at workplace. Participants observed that GSP+ is an opportunity for reforming rights structures through international accountability.