Fri Oct 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

Man kills sister, lover for ‘honour’

Lahore

A man killed his sister and her alleged paramour for “honour” in the Raiwind police area on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Murtaza and Rashida of Raiwind. On the day of the incident, accused Ali spotted his sister with Murtaza, got infuriated and killed them on the spot. Later, the accused surrendered to police and confessed to his crime.

cylinder blast: Three people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a gas refill shop at Valencia Town. Two injured victims were first aid while the third victim identified as Rashid, 14, son of Ghulam Hussain, was removed to LGH.

