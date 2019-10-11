The Corporate Finesse Workshop 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SZABIST Executive Development Centre (EDC) conducted its annual Corporate Finesse Workshop from 24th Sept – 5th Oct 2019. The 11-day workshop covered topics like “Self Branding”, “Emotional Intelligence”, “Professional Grooming”, “Science of Creativity”, “Dinning Etiquettes”, “Managing Emotion and Conflict”, “How to lead a Successful Career”, “Personal Budgeting in Turbulent Times” and “Resume Building and Interview skills”. Most of the topics helped bridge gap between students’ skills and the corporate requirements.***
