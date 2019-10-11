close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
October 11, 2019

The Corporate Finesse Workshop 2019

National

SZABIST Executive Development Centre (EDC) conducted its annual Corporate Finesse Workshop from 24th Sept – 5th Oct 2019. The 11-day workshop covered topics like “Self Branding”, “Emotional Intelligence”, “Professional Grooming”, “Science of Creativity”, “Dinning Etiquettes”, “Managing Emotion and Conflict”, “How to lead a Successful Career”, “Personal Budgeting in Turbulent Times” and “Resume Building and Interview skills”. Most of the topics helped bridge gap between students’ skills and the corporate requirements.***

